Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber is reportedly a shock ‘target’ for the managerial vacancy for New York Red Bulls according to Football Insider.

The MLS side are currently without a head coach after Chris Armas was sacked earlier this month and are now eyeing up Struber as a potential replacement.

Struber has only been with Barnsley for less than a year and doesn’t have much top-flight experience but New York Red Bulls are still said to be interested in an approach.

The Austrian helped guide Barnsley to safety in the Championship last season as they stayed up by a single point following last gasp victories over Nottingham Forest and Brentford during the final week of the season.

Struber has enjoyed spells as a youth manager at RB Salzburg, a head coach role at Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering and as manager of Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger FC.

Although he has performed miracles by keeping Barnsley in the Championship he does lack significant top-flight experience.

Barnsley have began the current campaign with losses against Luton Town and Reading to leave them 20th in the table and out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

New York Red Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference division and have suffered a stuttering start to the season.

Whether Struber would be tempted by a move to MLS is uncertain with him seemingly having forged a good bond with Barnsley and their supporters during his time at Oakwell.

Will Gerhard Struber remain at Barnsley?