Burnley and Nottingham Forest’s valuation of defender Joe Worrall is ‘far apart’ according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Worrall has been linked with a move to the Clarets this transfer window despite signing a long-term deal at the City Ground earlier this year.

Forest have recently signed Scott McKenna from Aberdeen and are close to the signing of Cypriot defender Nicholas Ioannou.

This has raised questions on whether Worrall could still leave the club but their valuation compared to Burnley’s is supposedly far apart.

Worrall was hugely impressive last season despite Forest’s failure to book a play-off place on the final day of the season.

The 23-year-old was a mainstay in the Reds side last season and it would surely take a huge offer for them to even consider allowing him to depart.

Forest have already lost full-back Matty Cash who joined Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window and will be eager to not lose Worrall as well.

Burnley are eyeing up possible central defenders to bring to the club with James Tarkowski being the subject of three failed bids from West Ham United.

Although the Premier League side are keen to keep Tarkowski there is no guarantee that the Hammers won’t return with another bid later in the window meaning Burnley need to ideally be prepared for such a scenario.

With Forest having suffered a shaky start to the Championship season and having lost both games so far, they will want to keep Worrall who will surely be key if they want to push for promotion once again.

