Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing up a swoop for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr if they sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast.

Sancho has been linked with a move to Manchester United for much of this transfer window and with his future still uncertain, the German giants are eyeing up potential replacements for the winger.

Dortmund are said to have a list of alternatives should Sancho leave and Sarr is said to be one of the possible candidates.

However, they would face competition for the Watford star with Manchester United also interested if they are unable to land Sancho.

Liverpool have also previously been linked with the Championship winger but their interest has reportedly cooled in recent days.

Aston Villa are another club who are monitoring Sarr but whether they would be able to compete financially with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund remains to be seen.

The Hornets are said to have put a price tag of around £45million on Sarr which could ward off some potential suitors.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine season in 2019/20 as he scored five goals and provided six assists despite Watford being relegated to the Championship.

It remains to be seen where Sarr’s next destination will be, with a host of clubs interested but it is looking more and more likely that he will depart Vicarage Road in this transfer window in what will be a big blow in their hopes of winning promotion.

