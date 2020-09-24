Stoke City will be looking to offload some players before the end of the transfer window. Here are five who could leave the Championship side-

Moritz Bauer- The Austrian right-back has fallen out-of-favour at the Bet365 Stadium and moving him on would suit both parties. He spent last season on loan at Celtic and struggled for game time with the Scottish champions.



Badou Ndiaye- Stoke signed the Senegal international when they were in the Premier League for £14 million and need to get him off the wage bill. He has spent time out on loan at Galatasaray and Trabzonspor over the past two seasons and will be seeking an escape route before next month’s transfer deadline.

Kevin Wimmer- The ex-Tottenham Hotspur centre-back has no place in Michael O’Neill’s plans and has been shipped out to Hannover 96 and Royal Excel Mouscron since joining the Potters in 2017.

Jack Butland- The England international has lost his place between the sticks to Adam Davies and could be allowed to leave Stoke if the price is right. He joined the Staffordshire side in 2013 and has since made 169 appearances. The 27-year-old has been linked with top fight side Southampton recently.

Tom Ince- He is yet to feature for the Potters so far this season and they may listen to offers for him. Ince, who is 28 years old, joined the Championship outfit in 2018 and has since scored eight goals in 81 games.

In other Stoke news, they have been linked with Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, as covered by The72.



