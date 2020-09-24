Nottingham Forest are closing in on another signing with a medical set to be imminent for APOEL defender Nicholas Ioannou according to Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.

An announcement of the transfer is set to be made before Forest’s next game against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Nicholas Ioannou will undergo medicals today, and then he will fly to England. The official announcement by @NFFC I believe before the Huddersfield game. #NFFC — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) September 24, 2020

The left-back is set to join Forest and compete with Yuri Ribeiro and Tyler Blackett for a starting place for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Ioannou came through the ranks at the Manchester United youth academy and spent eight years at the club before joining APOEL Nicosia in 2014.

The 24-year-old is set to sign a four-year contract with East Midlands club with a medical taking place in Athens before his switch to Forest.

The fee for the defender is reported to be around £500,000 and will be a low-risk signing for Forest who are looking to make reinforcements following a poor start to their Championship season which has seen them lose both of their opening games and failing to score in both of them.

With three players now vying for one spot, Lamouchi could decide to part with Ribeiro who has been linked with a move to Olympiacos.

Adding further defensive numbers to their ranks could be a wise move with Forest having been impressive at the back last season but they have shipped four goals in their opening two games against Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

Forest will be hoping to bounce back from successive defeats when they travel to Huddersfield on Friday evening.

Will Nicholas Ioannou be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?