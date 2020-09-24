QPR are being linked with a surprise move for Besiktas winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, as per a report by Turkish news outlet Fotospor.

The Hoops are believed to be willing to pay €3.5 million to bring the ex-France Under-21 international back to London.

Nkoudou, who is 25 years old, was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur from 2016 to 2019.

QPR are in the hunt for more signings and have money to spend after selling Ebe Eze to Crystal Palace. They have so far signed the likes of Rob Dickie, George Thomas, Luke Amos and Lyndon Dykes but want more acquisitions before the transfer window shuts.

Nkoudou has now emerged on the R’s radar and they could try and tempt him with a move back to England.

Besiktas paid £4.6 million to sign him on a permanent basis from Spurs last summer and he played 34 games for the Turkish Super Lig giants last season in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

Nkoudou had spells in France at Nantes and Marseille before Spurs signed him four years ago for £11 million. However, he scored just once in 27 matches for the Premier League side and was shipped out on loan to Burnley and AS Monaco before they sold him.

QPR face a tough ask in luring him to the Championship but signing Nkoudou would be a massive statement of intent by Mark Warburton’s side.

This is a story for their fans to keep an eye on from now until the end of the transfer window.

