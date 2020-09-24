Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a blow with the news that Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy will not be allowed out on loan as reported by Chronicle Live.

Murphy hugely impressed Toon boss Steve Bruce in their 7-0 thumping of Morecambe United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening and admitted that he will be staying at Newcastle this season.

“I won’t be letting him out on loan! Not after a performance like that. He deserves to stay with us and he has improved enormously,” Bruce said.

“I have been very, very pleased even though he didn’t make the squad for the weekend. We have 20 odd players to choose from. But at this particular moment I won’t be letting Jacob go on loan.”

Murphy scored nine goals whilst on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season and manager Garry Monk hadn’t ruled out a move to try and bring back the winger to Hillsborough.

However, any kind of deal now looks dead in the water following his performance against lower league opposition in the Cup with him ready to make an impact at Newcastle.

Newcastle teammate Matt Ritchie described Murphy as “being on fire” in their convincing cup win and with the Magpies having struggled for goals at times last season, Murphy could be a real asset to them this campaign.

He has so far failed to break into the squad at the club but following a successful loan spell away this could now be his time to shine.

