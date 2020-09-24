Birmingham City could offload some players before the end of the transfer window to reduce their squad size. Here are five who could leave the Championship side-

David Davis- He has been left out of the opening few games by the Blues and may see his six years association with the club end. The experienced midfielder spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Zach Jeacock- The young stopper made his first-team debut against Brentford on the opening day of the campaign but the signing of goalkeeping duo Andres Prieto and Neil Etheridge pushes him down the pecking order. Could he leave on loan for more senior experience?



Steve Seddon- The 22-year-old left-back has spent time on loan over recent seasons at Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth and could be a target for other lower leagues clubs over the coming weeks.

Agus Medina- Birmingham swooped to sign the Spanish midfielder last summer from Cornella but he has only played twice for the Midlands club. They loaned him back out to his former club in January but he now finds himself back in England. Aitor Karanka’s side have an abundance of options in midfield meaning Medina will struggle for game time.

Miguel Fernandez- The young striker has also struggled for opportunities at St. Andrew’s. He, like Medina, signed for the Blues from Cornella but might be shipped out on loan to get some experience under his belt.

In other Birmingham news, their former winger Jacques Maghoma is back training with his former club Burton Albion, as covered by The72.

