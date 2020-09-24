It could be a busy end to the transfer window for QPR, with both comings and goings expected. Here are five players who could leave the Championship side-

Joe Lumley- Despite starting the opening two games of the new season, the 25-year-old goalkeeper has entered the final 12 months of his contract. Liam Kelly and Seny Dieng provide alternative options to him and QPR could listen to offers to avoid losing him for nothing next year.



Ryan Manning- He has been left out so far this term and is also out of contract in June 2021. The Irishman impressed in the last campaign under Mark Warburton and has been linked with a move away.

Bright Osayi-Samuel- QPR are ‘increasing confident’ of securing a new deal for the in-demand winger, as per The72, but until he signs on the dotted line there is always a chance he could leave. The ex-Blackpool man has been a target for Club Brugge and Crystal Palace this summer.

Joe Gubbins- The teenage defender could leave the London side on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt. He joined the club three years ago from Southampton and has since made two appearances for their senior side.

Odi Alfa- He is another youngster who the R’s could ship out on loan over the coming weeks. The 21-year-old, who has been a regular for their Under-23’s side, has previously spent time in non-league at Maidenhead United and Billericay Town.

In other QPR news, they saw a £1.5 million bid rejected by Charlton Athletic for striker Macauley Bonne, as covered by The72.

