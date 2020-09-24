Millwall’s hopes of re-signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby have been dealt a blow.

The Seagulls are selling midfielder Dale Stephens to fellow Premier League side Burnley, as per Sky Sports, meaning Molumby could get his chance with Graham Potter’s side this season.

The Republic of Ireland international impressed on loan at Millwall last season and the Championship outfit are keen on bringing him back for another campaign.

However, Stephens’ departure leaves Brighton a man short in midfield meaning Molumby has moved a step up the pecking order.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side last term and was a key player. They may have to look elsewhere for reinforcements in the middle of the park between now and the end of the transfer window.

Molumby moved to England in 2015 to join Brighton having played for Villa FC and Railway Athletic as a youngster. He has since been a regular for the Seagulls’ Under-23’s but has played just three times for their senior side.

Brighton saw off Preston North End in the Carabao Cup last night and their boss, Potter, told their website: “We wanted to go through, and I’m just really pleased with the players and the application they showed. We were up against a good side and we had to earn the result. The lads fought and dug in then showed their quality as the game went on.

“We knew it was going to be tough, Alex Neill’s teams are always competitive and strong, but we fought well in the end.”

It has been a strong start to the season for Brighton and Molumby could play a part for them in this campaign.

Will Molumby break into Brighton's team?