Watford’s Roberto Pereyra has handed in a transfer request, as per a report by Hertfordshire Live.

The Argentina international wants to leave the Hornets before the end of the transfer window.

Pereyra, who is 29 years old, couldn’t prevent the Hertfordshire club slipping into the Championship last season.

Midfielder Etienne Capoue has also handed in a transfer request and is being linked with a move to Valencia.

Watford signed Pereyra in 2016 from Juventus and he has since scored 18 goals in 115 appearances for them in all competitions.

He now looks set to move onto pastures new and the Hornets will be keen to shift him on to reduce their wage bill and squad size.

Pereyra started his career at River Plate as a youngster before moving to Europe to join Udinese in 2011. He went onto become a key player for the Italian Serie A side and bagged eight goals in 98 games to earn a move to Juventus.

He then spent two years with Juve before moving to Vicarage Road.

Pereyra has been a key player for Watford over the past four campaigns but it appears he has no future with the club now in the second tier.

Vladmir Ivic’s side could see a number of players leave over the next couple of weeks, with the likes of Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu also facing uncertain futures.

In other Watford news, their striker Luis Suarez is wanted by Granada, as per The72.

