Hull City are in ‘talks’ with Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Tigers are looking to bring in another central midfielder before the end of the transfer deadline.

Grant McCann’s side want to beat Huddersfield Town to Gotts’ signature and are hoping the prospect of more regular game time in League One puts them at the front of the queue.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, is set to leave Elland Road on loan this season to get some first-team experience. His chances of regular senior football with Leeds are limited now in the Premier League so a loan move back to the Football League would be ideal for him.

The youngster has risen up through the Whites youth ranks and impressed playing for their Under-23’s over the past two years, playing a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made two more appearances for the Championship title winners.

Hull have had a busy summer following their relegation from the second tier and have brought in the likes of Greg Docherty, Richie Smallwood, Lewie Coyle and Thomas Mayer, amongst others.

However, the Tigers have not finished their recruitment drive just yet and are hoping for a couple more signings over the coming weeks, with Gotts in their sights.

