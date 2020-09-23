Speaking to Planet Football, former QPR and Nottingham Forest defender Joel Lynch has reflected on his time with Sunderland, saying it “didn’t really go to plan”.

Sunderland opted against extending the contract of defender Joel Lynch earlier this summer. After one season at the Stadium of Light, Lynch was released and has been a free agent since.

In his single season with Sunderland, Lynch played in 21 games across all competitions. The defender’s last appearance for the club came off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Gillingham one game before the season’s shutdown.

Now, the former QPR and Nottingham Forest defender has opened up on his campaign at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Planet Football, Lynch said that the season did not go to plan for him but he still feels like he has unfinished business in England. He said:

“It’s tough because I’ve got a little boy, we’re quite settled and I still feel that I’m good enough to play in England. But if the opportunity came where you were offered a ridiculous amount of money then you’d have to do it, even if it’s just for a year or two.

“That said, I still feel like I’ve got unfinished business here and want to finish my career in England to be honest.

“Last season didn’t really go to plan for me. I think I left QPR when perhaps I shouldn’t have, and sadly that had a lot to do with money and their club budget, but then I joined Sunderland who are obviously a massive club.

“I think if I was fully fit I could definitely still play in the Championship and that was the intention joining Sunderland in League One.”

With Lynch still on the lookout for a new club, it will be interesting to see if anyone looks to bring him in to bolster their defensive ranks.