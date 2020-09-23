Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens has confirmed that midfielder Matty Palmer is attracting interest from Wigan Athletic and Oldham Athletic, as per Total Sport Swindon.

Swindon Town midfielder Matty Palmer has been linked with a move away from the County Ground this summer. Wigan Athletic have been said keen on a potential deal for Palmer and now, it has been revealed that another club has made a “couple of offers” for the former Bradford City loan man.

Speaking about the interest in Palmer, Robins boss Richie Wellens confirmed that Palmer is attracting interest from Oldham Athletic. However, while the League Two side are keen to strike a deal, it is Wigan who Palmer would rather join.

Also providing an update on the situations of Tom Broadbent and Cameron McGlip, he said:

“Broadbent still injured so if someone does sign him they will have to take him knowing he isn’t fit. We don’t have much to update on McGilp, we have had a couple of offers from Oldham for Matty Palmer but he would rather go to Wigan.”

Palmer has gathered a good amount of Football League experience since making his way through Burton Albion’s academy. The midfielder notched up 159 appearances for the Brewers, scoring eight goals and laying on 13 assists in the process.

Palmer spent time out on loan with Oldham Athletic before leaving to join Rotherham United in January 2018. For the Millers, Palmer played 29 times for the club in two years, spending a stint out on loan with Bradford City prior to a move to Swindon Town in January.

