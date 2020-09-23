Speaking to the Milton Keynes Citizen, MK Dons summer signing Scott Fraser has admitted he was eyeing a move to the Championship this summer amid links with the likes of Barnsley and Stoke City.

Following the end of his contract with Burton Albion, midfielder Scott Fraser was attracting significant transfer interest. As covered here on The72, reports claimed Championship sides Barnsley and Stoke City were keen. Not only that, but third-tier outfits Sunderland and Hull City were also linked.

However, it was MK Dons who secured the signing of Fraser in an impressive deal for the League One club.

Now, Fraser has spoken about the links with a move to the Championship. While speaking to the Milton Keynes Citizen, Fraser admitted that he wanted to make a move to the second-tier but that none of the moves on offer were right. He said:

“I was fortunate as I had interest and offers elsewhere. I made no secret I wanted to go to the Championship but the clubs weren’t right and neither was the style of football.

“I had to go somewhere where I was going to progress and how much the manager and the chairman wanted me was telling. When you see things like that, you see the stadium, you speak to Luke and Russ and the way they want to play – it felt right and I’m happy to be here.”

Since completing his move to MK Dons, Fraser has made one appearance, making his debut for the club off the bench in their 2-1 loss to Lincoln City.

Do you think that Fraser could have made the step up to the Championship? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

