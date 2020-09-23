West Ham United could be set to swoop for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon according to The Guardian.

The Hammers have previously made three bids for Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski but with the Clarets refusing to sell they could now turn their attentions to Rodon.

The 22-year-old Swans defender impressed last season but with the Welsh club unlikely to be willing to sell him it could take a huge offer from West Ham which they may not have the funds to be able to do.

Rodon could be tempted by a move to the Premier League but Swansea are likely to play hardball over any potential transfer.

West Ham have also identified Arsenal’s Calum Chambers as a potential transfer as they look to add defensive reinforcements in this transfer window.

The Hammers co-owner David Sullivan has already expressed his disappointment over the club’s lack of signings this window.

“It’s the manager’s decision. He doesn’t want to bring in players who are just numbers, just squad players. He wants to bring players in who will improve the team.”

“We have a number of bids in for a number if players, but teams don’t want to lose them; these are key players at decent sized clubs, outside the UK. They don’t want to lose them so whether we get any of these players I do not know.”

Rodon could be a really good signing for West Ham if they do decide to pursue him with him having accumulated a good amount of experience at Championship and also having earned four caps for Wales at international level.

