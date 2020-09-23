Liverpool have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr having opted to sign Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers instead.

James Pearce from The Athletic has revealed that Liverpool have signed Jota and that it was a decision between him or Sarr and they opted for the Wolves forward.

No, it was either Sarr or Jota. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 22, 2020

Jota signed for Liverpool for around £45million over the weekend but there were still suggestions that the Reds could sell their young striker Rhian Brewster to recoup funds to also make a bid for Sarr.

Reports in recent days had suggested that Liverpool and Watford had agreed a fee between €35m-40million for the transfer of the Senegal international but that Aston Villa were willing to compete with the Premier League champions for his signature.

Sarr signed for Watford from Rennes and would certainly have a better chance of first-team football at Villa Park rather than Anfield but it now appears Liverpool have pulled out of the race anyway.

Although Aston Villa have signed Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore to boost their attacking ranks they could still sell Mbwana Samatta and injured striker Wesley is still out until the new year meaning they could still add further reinforcements.

Sarr, who operates primarily on the right wing, scored five goals and provided six assists last season as Watford were relegated to the Championship and his exit from Vicarage Road looks almost certain.

Manchester United, Everton and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Sarr but Liverpool are now seemingly happy with their attacking options despite being regularly linked to the winger.

Would Ismaila Sarr be a good signing for Aston Villa?