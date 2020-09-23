According to a report from Spanish news outlet Marca, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are both interested in signing UD Almeria’s French centre-back Mathieu Peybernes.

With the end of the transfer window on the horizon, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City will be looking to see of they can get any final bits of business done before embarking on the remainder of the campaign.

Now, it has emerged that the Championship pair are both interested in French centre-back Mathieu Peybernes. The 29-year-old – who currently plays his trade in Spain with UD Almeria – looks set for a summer transfer, with a host of clubs keen.

Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are said to be “firmly on the table” but they could be set to miss out to La Liga outfit Getafe. Peybernes is said to have his heart set on a move to Getafe, so it will be interesting to see if either of the Championship sides can put together a deal to tempt him to England.

Peybernes has spent the majority of his career in France, playing for the likes of FC Sochaux, SC Bastia, and FC Lorient. He spent time on loan with Turkish side Goztepe, Belgian club KAS Eupen and Spanish outfit Sporting Gijon before completing a move to UD Almeria last summer.

The centre-back spent last season on loan with CD Lugo and now, Peybernes looks set for another move this summer.

