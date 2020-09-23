Derby County and Preston North End have been dealt a blow following Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis signing a new contract.

Daily Mirror’s James Nursey has reported that manager Dean Smith has been impressed with Davis and despite him having been used sparingly last season, he could be more involved in this campaign.

am expecting Keinan Davis to feature again tomorrow after he impressed in pre-season & this term. Has signed new deal & no plans atm to send him out on loan as Smith rates him. But may change if club get another striker — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) September 23, 2020

Davis has failed to nail down a regular starting spot for Villa despite him having been at the club since 2016 and has only made 69 appearances in all competition and scoring five goals during that time.

Villa have already bought in Ollie Watkins from Brentford and Dean Smith has not ruled out bringing in more attacking reinforcements during this transfer window.

Both Derby and Preston have been reported to be interested in Davis but this latest news suggests that his immediate future could be at Villa Park.

However, that could all change if Villa do bring in another striker. With Watkins now their first choice and injured striker Wesley due back in the new year this could leave Davis further down the pecking order meaning a loan spell shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

Although Davis’ goalscoring record isn’t mightily impressive, he does link up well with his teammates and holds the ball up well which is something different to the other strikers that Smith has at his disposal.

Both Preston and Derby are keen to add another striker to their ranks before the transfer window closes as they both look to make a push for the play-offs this season.

Will Keinan Davis remain at Villa Park this season?