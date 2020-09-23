Sheffield Wednesday are still very much on the lookout for another striker to boost their attacking ranks and remain keen on West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore.

However, as reported by The Athletic, in a bid to raise funds the Premier League side have slapped an £8million price tag on him as they look to use any additional funds to purchase Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass have started upfront so far this season for Monk’s men but the Wednesday boss has made no secret of his desire to add a further striker to his squad.

Former Cardiff City striker Zohore scored three goals in 17 Championship appearances for West Brom last season but has failed to feature for them so far in the Premier League.

The Danish forward is supposedly deemed surplus to requirements at the Baggies but whether Wednesday have the financial muscle to be able to match their valuation remains to be seen.

West Brom are keen on pursuing Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant but the Terriers are asking for around £17million for their star forward and the Midlands club are reportedly struggling to meet their demands.

There is no apparent disagreement in terms of valuation but Huddersfield are said to be wanting more money upfront than West Brom are willing to offer.

If Sheffield Wednesday act quickly to secure the signing of Zohore this could see West Brom able to offer more funds to the Terriers for Grant meaning the destiny of a few Championship players could lay in the Yorkshire side’s hands.

Would Kenneth Zohore be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?