Blackburn Rovers want to loan out Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Tony Mowbray is keen for the young duo to go and get some more game time under their belts.

However, both are currently nursing injuries and face a race against time to get fit before the loan deadline on 16th October.

Magloire, who is 21 years old, is highly-rated by the Championship side and could head out on loan again having had a brief taste of senior football at League One side Rochdale last season.

Carter is yet to leave Ewood Park on loan yet but made his first-team debut for the Lancashire side in a Championship fixture against Reading in July.

He joined the club in 2016 from Manchester City and could do with getting some experience.

Mowbray has said: “Magloire, we know that he’s got talent, he made his debut against Wigan last year. He’s a young guy that I think he has the tools to play at the top level, but that doesn’t mean he has the tools to do it week in, week out.

“I think doing something like Scotty Wharton, I’ve said to Tyler that a club would be very lucky to have someone like him on loan, that speed and power, but there are aspects of his game that he needs to develop and grow if we are a team that’s heading towards the Premier League.

“I think the same with Hayden Carter, wonderful attributes, wonderful young lad, but has areas of growth in area. Maybe somewhere down the line he should go and play 20-30 games and feel what it’s like, the pressure and the demands.”

Blackburn have some good young players in their squad like Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello and John Buckley, and will be hoping Magloire and Carter can break into their side in the future.

