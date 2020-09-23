Bristol City boss Dean Holden has provided an update on the situation surrounding Aston Villa target Niclas Eliasson as reported by the Bristol Post.

The Robins have brought in some shrewd acquisitions this summer but there are still doubts hovering over the future of Eliasson with him having been linked with a move to Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Swedish winger provided 13 assists last season which was amongst the best in the Championship and he has been a target of a number of clubs in this transfer window.

However, despite his impressive record, he was still not a guaranteed starter and with his contract expiring next summer he could still leave Ashton Gate in this window.

Fenerbahçe, Celtic, Lazio, Villereal, and Burnley are all said to have shown an interest in Eliasson but manager Dean Holden has explained that a new contract has been offered to him and they are now awaiting his feedback.

“There isn’t any real news on that. We’re quite calm. I’m not worried at all about the possibility of them not signing and running down their contracts.”

“For now, they’re training well – since Fam came out of the team after Coventry, he’s trained fantastically well, I have to say – Niclas as well. They’ll both get an opportunity in these next games to come.”

Despite Bristol City’s eagerness to keep Eliasson at the club they could be tempted to allow him to leave if a big offer does come in for him rather than risk losing him as a free agent next summer.

