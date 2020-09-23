Stoke City are looking to move on Moritz Bauer, Badou Ndiaye and Kevin Wimmer, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The Potters are eager to move the trio out the door before the end of the transfer window.

All three players are currently not training with the Championship side and the race is on to find new homes for them, with loan exits not beyond the realms of possibility.

Bauer, who is 28 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium and spent last season on loan at Celtic. However, he made just 13 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions.

The right-back signed a bumper five-year contract in July 2018 but has no future with the Staffordshire outfit.

Ndiaye joined the Potters for £14 million from Galatasaray and has since returned to the Turkish Super Lig giants on loan, as well as a stint at Trabzonspor last term.

The Senegal international is a high-earner and was signed in the Premier League. A move back to Turkey is a viable option for him over the coming weeks.

Wimmer is another player Stoke are keen to get rid of. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur centre-back has spent the past couple of years out on loan at Hannover 96 and Royal Excel Mouscron.

He joined the club in 2017 but has only made 19 appearances for them in all competitions.

Stoke will be desperate to find new homes for Bauer, Ndiaye and Wimmer before next month’s transfer deadline to help slash their wage bill and reduce their squad size.

