Barcelona have seemingly ended their interest in Norwich City defender Max Aarons according to 90 Min.

Spanish giants Barcelona have agreed terms for Ajax full-back Sergino Dest as they opt for him over Aarons.

The 19-year-old Dest provided six assists last season and he is seen as one of the most promising full-backs in the world at present and a deal could set to soon be completed.

The United States international has been capped three times on the national stage and has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Chelsea but Barcelona have now won the race to sign the promising young talent.

With a deal soon to be completed this now looks as though it spells the end of their interest in Canaries defender Aarons.

The 20-year-old featured 36 times for Daniel Farke’s side during the 2019/2020 Premier League season and registered two assists during that time.

The youngster had attracted genuine interest from the Catalan club but he could now be set to remain at Carrow Road unless another club decides to pursue him.

Aarons is thought to have been flattered by Barcelona’s interest and he has not yet given up on securing a move away from Carrow Road during the current transfer window.

Manchester City have been rumoured to be monitoring Aarons with them having being long-term admirers of him but they are currently prioritising transfers in other areas of the field.

Aarons has been one of the shining lights for Norwich despite their relegation and they will be eager to keep him at the club.

Will Max Aarons stay at Norwich City?