League One-linked winger Ben Woodburn captained Liverpool Under-21’s last night, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

The Wales international is poised to leave the Reds on loan before the end of the transfer window to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

The report reads that he, along with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and forward Liam Millar looked ‘primed for more senior game time, perhaps on loan‘ in the Liverpool youngster’s 6-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Woodburn, who is 20 years old, has been linked with third tier trio Hull City, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town in this transfer window, as per The72. He has also been tipped for a loan switch to Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam.

He spent last season with Oxford United but struggled with injuries, making just 11 appearances in all competition for Karl Robinson’s side.

Woodburn joined Liverpool’s academy thirteen years ago and has risen up through their youth ranks. He was handed his senior debut for the Reds in November 2016 in a Premier League fixture against Sunderland at the age of just 17.

He has since gone onto make a further 10 appearances for Liverpool, scoring once against Leeds United in the League Cup.

The midfielder was loaned out to Sheffield United during the 2018/19 season but played just nine games for Chris Wilder’s men in the Championship.

He was tipped for a big future in the game but injuries have halted his progress. However, another loan switch is on the horizon for him now.

