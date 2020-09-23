QPR are ‘increasingly hopeful’ that Bright Osayi-Samuel will sign a new contract, as per a report by West London Sport.

The winger has been linked with a move away from the Hoops this summer, with the likes of Club Brugge and Crystal Palace interested. However, nothing has materialised for him yet.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 22 years old, is out of contract at QPR next year and they are keen on tying him down on a new deal.

Their first-team coach, Neil Banfield, has said: “We want him to stay and I think, for his own development, he should. If he starts really firing again – and we’re seeing signs of that – I think it’s going to be a great year for him.”

“I think that, like Ebere Eze, he’ll have a good year, get goals and assists, and the big clubs will come in for him. He can create plenty of chances for Lyndon Dykes. With Ilias (Chair) as well, I think they’ll create opportunities and get goals for us.”

He added: “Bright should stay. He’ll get a real good opportunity here at the Rangers.”

The pacey winger has been on the books of the R’s for the past three seasons and has scored 10 goals in 95 games.

Osayi-Samuel started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before going onto play 79 games for their first-team, chipping in with five goals.

QPR then snapped him up in 2017 after he helped the Tangerines win promotion from League Two.

In other Hoops news, they saw a £1.5 million bid for Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne rejected, as per The72.

Will Osayi-Samuel sign a new deal?