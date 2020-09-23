Free agent winger Jacques Maghoma is training with his former club Burton Albion, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Free agent Jacques Maghoma is training at former club Burton to keep fit while deciding on offers on the table and… https://t.co/ga2fp1rUW6 (@SportsPeteO)

The experienced wide man is keeping his fitness up as he weighs up his next move.

Maghoma, who is 32 years old, is available after leaving Birmingham City at the end of the last campaign. He has been linked with the likes of Luton Town, Hull City and Wycombe Wanderers, as per The72.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but never played for their first-team. Instead, he left Spurs in 2009 for Burton Albion and became a key player for the Brewers.

Jake Buxton’s side have now given him the opportunity to come back and train with the League One side.

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign him in 2013 and he spent two years at Hillsborough, scoring four goals in 66 matches.

Maghoma then moved to Birmingham five years ago and since played 180 games for the Blues, chipping in with 21 goals.

He made 21 appearances for the Blues last term under Pep Clotet but has spent the past few months considering the next chapter of his career.

Maghoma is a decent option on a free transfer and would be a shrewd signing for someone before the end of the transfer window.



