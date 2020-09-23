Manchester United made ‘initial inquiries’ about signing Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in January, as per a report by the Athletic.

The Hornets’ man could be on his way out of Vicarage Road before the end of the transfer window after their relegation to the Championship.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for him. However, an approach from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is not believed to be ‘imminent’ with their sights currently set on landing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Interest from Liverpool has also come and gone after the current Premier League champions signed Jota from Wolves instead.

Sarr will have to be patient over the coming weeks with a move back to the top flight on the cards. There is also the prospect of a loan exit.

The 22-year-old scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this past season.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes last summer and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

In other Watford news, their striker Luis Suarez is on the radar of Spanish La Liga side Granada, as per The72.

