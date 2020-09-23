In an interview which appears on Teesside Live, new Middlesbrough signing Chuba Akpom revealed the reason why he opted to join the Teessiders over potentially playing in the Champions League group stages.

His former-side PAOK were just one win away from playing in the first stage of the Champions League. Against the odds, they have already triumphed over both Besiktas and Benfica but find themselves 2-1 down in the first-leg against Russian side Krasnodar.

Akpom played upfront in both eye-catching wins but instead of helping his Greek side to the promised land, he opted for another stint in England signing a three-year deal with Middlesbrough.

“Before I signed for Boro, I wrote down a few things, and one of them was to be one of the main players to help Boro be a successful team,” said Akpom.

“That’s definitely something I want to do. I want to be a team player, but also a good individual who can change and affect the outcome of a game. I want to give something to the fans that they can remember.

“I want them to remember that I played at Boro and helped the team be successful.”

On the other hand, apart from his personal goals, the 24-year old revealed Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was a big reason why he signed.

“He has got that magic touch,” he said.

“He is amazing. Everyone knows the gaffer’s record and his success with promotions. He has done it in the past and wants to do it again.

“The first thing he said to me is he thinks he can make me a Premier League player. When a manager says that, it is a no brainer.”