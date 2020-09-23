Celtic will make a third bid for Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Hoops remain very keen on luring the youngster to Scotland, despite seeing their opening two bids rejected by the Addicks.

Celtic are in the hunt for a new left-back and see him as an ideal long-term option.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, is in the final year of his contract at the Valley and Lee Bowyer’s side are facing a big task in keeping hold of him in this transfer window.

Charlton also rebuffed an offer from Championship side Luton Town for his signature earlier in the transfer window.

Doughty broke into the Addicks’ first-team this past season and made 31 appearances for the London side in all competitions, chipping in with two goals. He has played five times for them so far this term.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons in August 2018. He then gained his first taste of regular senior football on loan in non-league at Kingstonian a couple of months later.

The London-born man then spent time on loan in the National League at Bromley at the end of last year, scoring twice in nine games for the Hayes Lane side.

He then came back to Charlton and nailed down a first-team spot for the remainder of the campaign. He won the Addicks’ Young Player of the Year for last season.

