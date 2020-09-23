Swansea City are ‘understood’ to be targeting a move for Brighton and Hove Albion winger Viktor Gyokeres, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

The Swans are looking to boost their attacking options before the end of the transfer window and are considering a swoop for the Premier League man.

Gyokeres, who is 22 years old, could be loaned out by the Seagulls again this season to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He spent the last campaign on loan in the German second tier with FC St. Pauli and scored seven goals in 27 games.

The twice-capped Sweden International started his career with spells at IFK Aspudden-Tellusand IF Brommapojkarna before Brighton lured him to England in January 2018.

He has since been a regular for their Under-23’s and has made six senior appearances for their senior side, but is not guaranteed regular football with Graham Potter’s men in the Premier League.

Therefore, Brighton could seek to loan him out over the coming weeks with Swansea a potential destination.

The Swans have delved into the transfer window this summer to bring in the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Korey Smith and Jamal Lowe, but could be set to sign more players before next month’s deadline.

Steve Cooper’s side have started the new season with a win and a draw and are still yet to concede in the league.

Gyokeres is now on their radar as they look to bring in another option on the wing.

Will Swansea get Gyorekes?