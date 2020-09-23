QPR saw a £1.5 million bid rejected by Charlton Athletic for striker Macauley Bonne, as per a report by Wales Online.

The Addicks are seemingly holding out for more money with the likes of Swansea City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley also linked with a move for him.

Bonne, who is 24 years old, is attracting plenty of Championship interest and could leave Charlton before the end of the transfer window. However, QPR saw their second bid rejected by their fellow London side.

The Hoops are in the hunt for another striker to add more competition and depth to their attacking options over the coming weeks.

Bonne could be thrown a second tier lifeline by the R’s after the Addicks’ relegation to League One, but only if Mark Warburton’s side are prepared to up their offer.

The Zimbabwe international joined Lee Bowyer’s side from Leyton Orient last summer and scored 11 goals in all competitions for them in the last campaign.

He was on the books at Ipswich Town and Norwich City as a youngster but plied his trade at Colchester United from 2009 to 2017. He played 84 times for the U’s first-team and scored 15 before moving to Leyton Orient.

Bonne was prolific for Orient and bagged 49 goals in 103 matches to earn his move to the Addicks for £200,000.

Charlton will make a profit on him if they are to sell him over the coming weeks, with QPR testing their resolve with a couple of bids so far.

