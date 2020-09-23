Watford forward Luis Suarez remains on the radar of Granada, as per a report by Spanish news outlet AS.

The La Liga are not ruling out the possibility of landing the striker on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Watford are looking to offload some players over the coming weeks to trim down their squad.

Suarez, who is 22 years old, has been linked with a few clubs this summer and could now return to Spain.

He has spent last season on loan in the Spanish second tier at Real Zaragoza and scored 19 goals in all competitions to help them get into Play-Offs, so there is no wonder other clubs are wanting him now.

Suarez joined Watford three years ago but has never made an appearance for their first-team yet. Instead, he has been shipped out on loan from Vicarage Road three times to Real Vallodolid B, Gimnastic and Zaragoza.

Prior to moving to the Hertfordshire club, the Colombian had played in his native country for Leones, as well as having a loan spell at Granada B.

Suarez is a player who Watford fans will be keen to see in action having seen him hit the ground running for Real Zaragoza last term. However, there is chance he will be leaving Vicarage Road due to the interest in him.

Vladimir Ivic’s side have started life in the Championship with a win and a draw, but were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last night by League Two side Newport County.

Will Suarez leave Watford?