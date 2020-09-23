Speaking to Stoke On Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said that winger James McClean is highly unlikely to leave the club this summer amid links with a move to Celtic.

Speculation has circulated in recent days regarding James McClean’s future with Stoke City. The Potters winger is yet to make a Championship appearance for Michael O’Neill’s side, with his only game time coming in the EFL Cup.

However, amid speculation regarding his future with the club, O’Neill has moved to play down McClean’s links with a move to Celtic.

Speaking to Stoke On Trent Live, O’Neill said that McClean is not a player Stoke City are looking to let go of before the end of the window, adding that a move to Celtic or indeed any other club would be “highly unlikely”. He said:

“I think that’s probably just a rumour that’s been created by someone – and it certainly hasn’t come from our end. James isn’t a player, equally, that we are looking to lose at this minute in time.

“The nature of the transfer window is such that you have to be flexible and if any situation arises with any player you have to give it consideration, particularly where we are at this minute in time.

“We have to obviously deal with the rules of Financial Fair Play and deal with too a squad which is bloated. James is no different from any other player in the squad and if the situation arose we’d have to consider it but at this minute in time, I think that would be highly unlikely.”

In his two years with Stoke City, McClean has played in 84 games across all competitions. Since signing from West Brom, the 31-year-old has netted 10 goals and laid on 16 assists.

