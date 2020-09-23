Speaking to Bristol Live, Bristol City boss Dean Holden has confirmed that Hull City linked winger Hakeeb Adelakun is attracting transfer interest from elsewhere.

Earlier this summer, a report emerged from Bristol Live claiming that Hull City were closing in on a loan deal for Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun. Since then, a move is yet to materialise but now, an update has emerged regarding the rumoured interest in the winger.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Robins manager Dean Holden has confirmed that Adelakun is attracting interest from “a few clubs”. Holden added that talks over a move for Adelakun are ongoing, also providing an update on Aden Baldwin’s situation. He said:

“There’s interest in Hakeeb [Adelakun] from a few clubs and there’s been a few talks ongoing with that. Aden [Baldwin], I’ve not heard anything regarding Aden. He’s been training with the U23s at the moment and that’s all there is on that.”

Adelakun, 24, made the move to Bristol City in 2018. He penned a deal with Ashton Gate after starring for Scunthorpe United but has been unable to make an impact at the club since making the move.

Overall, he has played in nine games across all competitions for the Robins, also spending a stint out on loan with Rotherham United.

