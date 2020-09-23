Speaking to the club’s official media channels, Watford boss Vladimir Ivic has said he “cannot count on” Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney amid continued links with a move away from Vicarage Road.

Watford’s relegation has seen a whole host of players linked with moves away from the club. While the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Pervis Estupinan have all left, key players Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney are among those heavily linked with moves away.

Now, Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic has moved to address his stance regarding the players attracting interest from elsewhere. Speaking to the club’s official media channels, Ivic said he cannot count on players who look set to leave, saying:

“At this moment I cannot count on them. That means from my first day here I am only thinking about players that are available to play.

“So what will happen before the end of the transfer window? Will they be with us or not? From the moment when I have a player that is ready to play for Watford FC, I start to count on them and I start thinking about him.

“If at the moment he is in another group because of different reasons I don’t count on him and I don’t think about him.”

With the transfer window set to close soon, Ivic will be hoping he can move his wantaway players on sooner rather than later in his efforts to shape his squad before embarking on the rest of the campaign.

Watford fans, how many new players do you think the club need to bring in before the end of the window? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Watford news, one of the club’s new signings has expressed his determination to help the club return to the Premier League – have a look at what he had to say here.

How many more players do Watford need to sign?