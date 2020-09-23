Aston Villa have confirmed on their official club website that Derby County and Preston North End linked striker Keinan Davis has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

As covered here on The72, Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has been attracting Championship interest. Preston North End have been said keen on the Premier League forward and recently, Derby County have also been credited with interest.

Now, an update has emerged regarding Davis’ situation at Villa Park. The club have confirmed on their official website that the striker has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the club, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old striker has netted five goals and laid on five assists in 69 games across all competitions for Aston Villa. For the club’s Under-23s, he found the back of the net seven times and provided eight assists in 33 games.

With a new deal now announced, it will be interesting to see if this impacts Derby County and Preston North End’s rumoured interest in Davis.

Aston Villa could look to send the striker out on loan now that his long-term future is secured or it could be an indication that they are not interested in letting the striker leave this summer.

Derby and Preston fans, would you still like your club to make a move for Davis this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are on a potential deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

