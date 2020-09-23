Luton Town’s new coach has spoken on Nottingham Forest’s official club website to bid farewell to his former side.

Earlier this week, Luton Town confirmed that Nottingham Forest’s Under-23s boss Chris Cohen has become part of their first-team squad. He brought an end to his 13-year affiliation with the club, moving on to take the next step in his coaching career.

Cohen has the ambition of breaking into management and taking up a first-team role with Luton Town – where he will work alongside former Yeovil Town teammate Nathan Jones – will help him do just that.

Now, with his departure confirmed, Cohen moved to bid farewell to Nottingham Forest on their official club website. Speaking to Forest fans, he said:

“On Friday I drove to the Nigel Doughty Academy for the very last time after 13 years. As emotional as I was, my overwhelming feelings were of joy and gratitude.

“The football club and the people that work there have helped me and my family immeasurably during our time here. The final day promotion to the Championship, play-off campaigns and the last day survival against Ipswich are football memories that will live with us forever.

“We cannot begin to thank you all enough for the incredible journey we have been on together and the life we are so lucky to lead today.

“To Gary Brazil, the owners, academy staff and the academy players, you helped me when I was at my lowest point. Playing football was the only thing I had ever wanted to do and retiring early could have left me bitter and resentful.

“You have all lifted me up and guided me onto a new career that I am loving and at the same time I have got to know some of the best people I have met in life.

“The support I have had from the fans from the very first day has driven and motivated me to work as hard as I possibly can to give back to the football club.

“It’s been an absolute blast and I wish you nothing but success and Premier League football in the future.”

At the City Ground, Cohen scored 17 goals and laid on 33 assists from midfield, becoming a firm favourite among Nottingham Forest fans. He notched up 300 appearances for the club as a player.

Do you think Cohen will be a success with Luton Town? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Nottingham Forest news, the club confirmed the arrival of a new player last night – find out more about that here.

WIll Cohen be a success with Luton Town?