After being rejected by Norwich City, Barcelona are said to have a deal for the Canaries Max Aarons almost in the bag according to respected journalist Guillem Balagué writing in Spanish daily publication Sport.

Balagué, respected in both England and Spain for his knowledge of La Liga, writes that Barca are on the point of a deal with personal terms agreed with the youngster. The only obstacle in the way of a formalised deal is for the azulgrana and Norwich to agree on a price acceptable to both sides.

20-year-old, London-born Aarons made his breakthrough at Carrow Road with a leap from the Under-18s to Under-23s in 2017 and, a year later, to the first-team picture. Since then he has been a regular for the Norfolk club, in both the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League.

Aarons has gone on to feature in 85 games for Norwich City since his breakthrough to the big time, 36 of those coming in last season’s Premier League campaign where he turned a few heads and caught a few eyes. His Sky Bet Championship season in 2018/19 saw him feature in 41 games, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists.

Balagué says that there is an agreement between Barca and Aarons where personal terms have been agreed on a five-year deal. The stumbling block exists between the Catalan giants and Norwich and a suitable arrangement between the duo.

Journalist Balagué does add some extra spice into the mix when talking about what it would take to make this interest from Barca into a solid deal. Norwich rejected Barcelona’s offer of a loan with no purchase obligation but Balagué says that the Canaries would be willing to accept a loan with a purchase obligation next season with a fee spread over two seasons or longer.

