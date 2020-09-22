Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter on their official club website.

After a worrying start to the campaign, Nottingham Forest have moved to add Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter to their midfield ranks.

The Championship side confirmed the signing of Arter on their official website on Tuesday night, announcing that he has put pen to paper on a deal with the club. His permanent move to Nottingham Forest sees him bring an end to a 10-year affiliation with Bournemouth and he will be looking to make an impact at the City Ground.

The club statement does not reveal how long Arter’s deal with Nottingham Forest is so it awaits to be seen if further details regarding his contract with the club emerge over the next few days.

Arter, 30, is vastly experienced at Championship level. He came through Charlton Athletic’s youth academy and after a stint with Woking, the Republic of Ireland international earned a move to Bournemouth.

Arter played a big role in the Cherries’ rise up the Football League, notching up a hefty 255 appearances for the club. Along the way, he found the back of the net 29 times and laid on 20 assists in the process.

The last two seasons have seen the midfielder spend time out on loan with Cardiff City and Fulham and now, Arter will be looking to settle with Nottingham Forest and help turn around their poor start to the season.

Nottingham Forest fans, are you happy with the signing of Arter? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Nottingham Forest news, the club are closing in on another signing with it being revealed that a target has said his goodbyes at his current side – find out more about that here.

Happy with the signing of Arter?