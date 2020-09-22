According to Italian publication Messaggero Veneto, Udinese are “an alternative” outfit interested in Watford’s Roberto Pereyra but it could be down to Leeds United who hold the key in that particular transfer lock.

Pereyra joined the Hornets from Serie A outfit Juventus in August 2016 for a fee that was said to be over the then club record fee of £12.5m paid for Isaac Success in July that year. He joined the Londoners just a year after signing for Juve from Udinese themselves for around £13.5m.

He arrived at Vicarage Road having played 68 games (6 goals/5 assists) for Juve and 104 games (8 goals/10 assists) for Udinese wit ha combined 132 of those games (12 goals/13 assists) coming in Serie A.

Since Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, Pereyra hasn’t steped foot on the field in the Sky Bet Championship. Messaggero Veneto’s Stefano Martorano says that whilst Spanish side Sevilla are favoured by midfielder Pereyra, former club Udinese are in consideration also.

Yet, for Udinese to be in with a chance, they may be reliant of Leeds United. The Whites have been chasing Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul but have so far baulked at the £36m asking price the Italian side have placed on his head. However, should United change their mind and dig deep for the Argentinian, this could be the key to Udinese making a more concerted move for Watford’s Pereyra.

Watford are said by Messaggero’s Martorano to value Pereyra in excess of €10m, a figure that would be easily within the reach of Udinese should Leeds United stump up the cash for De Paul.

Will Watford be less of a side without Roberto Pereyra?