Southampton are ‘keen’ to offload goalkeeper Angus Gunn before the end of the transfer window, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 22.09.20, 14.54).

The Saints would prefer him to leave on loan, with Stoke City a potential destination, as covered by The72.

Gunn, who is 23 years old, has fallen out of favour at St. Mary’s and is now behind Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster in the pecking order.

Southampton signed him from Manchester City in July 2018 for a fee of around £13.5 million and he signed a five-year contract. He has since made 30 appearances for them in all competitions.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Norwich City but swapped to the Etihad Stadium in 2011. He never made a senior appearance for City but enjoyed a loan spell back at Carrow Road during the 2017/18 season.

He lost his way at Southampton last term but a move to Stoke will provide him with an opportunity to get more game time.

The Potters lost time out at home to Bristol City and their boss, Michael O’Neill, has admitted his side are a work in progress, as per their official club website: “We are two games in and not getting carried away. We didn’t get carried away with the game on Thursday night which was a positive result.

“It’s going to take a while and obviously today showed that.”

Stoke may not have finished in the transfer window just yet, with Gunn a potential signing over the coming weeks.

Will Stoke get Gunn?