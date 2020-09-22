Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of former Barcelona youngster Oriol Soldevila on their official club website.

Following the end of his contract at Barcelona, Oriol Soldevila has completed a move to England. Championship outfit Birmingham City have moved to snap up the youngster, bringing him in on a free transfer.

Soldevila has signed a professional contract with the Blues, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club. His deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022 and will start out with the Under-23s with the view of breaking into the senior side.

Upon the announcement of Soldevila’s arrival, Birmingham City’s Head of the Developmental Phase Mike Dodds has expressed his delight at the signing of the 19-year-old attacking midfielder. He gave fans a taste of what Soldevila will bring to the club, saying:

“Solde is a left-sided player who can play anywhere across the frontline, probably a seven, 10 or 11 type.

“With the limited access we have had to him, because he obviously hasn’t played or trained for months due to the current situation (pandemic), he looks technically very good.

“He has a real good understanding from a tactical point of view of movements and recognising when to come deep and go long. He’s very much an attacking player, a final third player – scorer and creator. So what from what we have seen we have been quite excited by him.”

Birmingham City fans, are you happy with Soldevila’s arrival? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll below.

Happy with the signing of Soldevila?