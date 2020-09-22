Luton Town welcome Manchester United to Kenilworth Road tonight in the Carabao Cup. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Hatters-

GK- James Shea- He started in the last round for Nathan Jones’ side in their 1-0 win at Reading.



RB- James Bree- The Hatters have made his move from Aston Villa permanent in this transfer window.

CB- Tom Lockyer- He could be given the nod this evening against the Red Devils.

CB- Sonny Bradley- The 29-year-old will be eager to keep Manchester United at bay.

LB- Rhys Norrington-Davies- The Sheffield United loanee has slotted in nicely into Luton’s side.

CM- Luke Berry- He scored last time out in their 2-1 win at home to Derby County in the Championship.

CM- Ryan Tunnicliffe- The midfielder could line up against his former club. He rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and played twice for their first-team.

CM- Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu- Jones has a tough decision to make on who to pick in the final midfield slot.

RW- Jordan Clark- The ex-Accrington Stanley man is quickly establishing himself as a key player for Luton and is proving to be an inspired signing on a free.

ST- James Collins- He will be looking to cause United’s backline some problems this evening. Luton have to chose between him or Danny Hylton up top.

LW- Harry Cornick- The 25-year-old scored nine goals in all competitions in the last campaign to help the Hatters stay up in the Championship.

