The Scottish Sun has reported that Rangers are hoping to complete a deal for Preston North End star Daniel Johnson before this weekend’s game against Motherwell.

As covered here on The72, reports have emerged recently heavily linking Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson with a move to Rangers, Steve Gerrard is rumoured to be interested in sealing a £3m deal for the former Aston Villa man and now, a further update has emerged.

The Scottish Sun says that Rangers boss Gerrard is hoping to bring Johnson in before this weekend’s game against Motherwell. It is added that Johnson has expressed his desire to complete a move to Ibrox this summer, with only one year remaining on his contract at Deepdale.

Should he complete a move for Rangers, Johnson would become the Scottish Premiership side’s seventh signing of the summer. So far, Rangers have brought in Ianis Hagi, Jon McLaughlin, Kemar Roofe, Leon Balogun, Cedric Itten and Calvin Bassey.

Johnson, 27, scored an impressive 12 goals and laid on eight assists in 33 Championship games last season, proving to be a serious goal threat from midfield for Alex Neil’s Preston side.

Johnson has been with Preston North End since January 2015, arriving for a bargain fee from Aston Villa. Since then, he has become a fixture in the Lilywhites first-team, notching up 220 appearances for the club. In the process, the Villa academy graduate has provided 26 assists and found the back of the net 44 times across all competitions.

