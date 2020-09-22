The Government have made an announcement regarding the planned return of fans to football stadiums affecting all EFL clubs today as confirmed by Sky Sports News.

Due to fears of a second wave surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic and an increased rate of infections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new measures which include the pausing of allowing fans to return to football stadiums.

It had initially been planned for supporters to begin returning on October 1 with staggered capacities all being discussed however this will now not be the case.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events.”

“So we will not be able to do this from October 1 and I recognise the implications for our sports clubs which are the life and soul of our communities, and my right honourable friends the Chancellor and the Culture Secretary are working urgently on what we can do now to support them.”

He also went on to reveal that these new measures could be in place “for up to six months” which could leave some football clubs in tatters.

The latest news is a real devastating prospect for all football clubs particularly in the EFL who have already lost a catastrophic amount of revenue due to the lack of supporters and gate receipts they usually accumulate.

Several sporting bodies have urged the Government to provide a “sports recovery fund” in order to help the industry endure the prolonged effects of the pandemic.

All supporters of EFL clubs will be saddened to hear of this latest news in what appears to be a never ending scenario.