Charlton Athletic have rejected a bid from an unnamed club for goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, as per a report by the South London Press.

The stopper is expected to leave the Valley before the end of the transfer window.

Phillips, who is 25 years old, has been linked with Championship duo Brentford and AFC Bournemouth in this transfer window.

He could be thrown a second tier lifeline after Charlton’s relegation to League One last season.

The Addicks’ boss, Lee Bowyer, has said: “Someone made an enquiry about him but the figures they were talking – it was just a conversation between Steve [Gallen, director of football] and someone – were not enough.

“We’ll see if that changes. I’ve spoken to his agent and told him the situation and what is going on with Bournemouth, it’s up to them.”

The 6ft 2inc ‘keeper has been with Charlton since he was eight and has risen up through the youth ranks there. He had loan spells away at Whitehawk, Bishop’s Stortford and Cheltenham Town in his early career before breaking into their first-team.

He made his senior debut for the London club in the 2016/17 season and has since made 102 appearances.

Phillips has been left out of their opening couple of games of the new campaign, with Bowyer opting for Ben Amos between the sticks.

It appears likely that he will be leaving over the coming weeks, but to where is yet to be known.

Do you think Phillips will leave Charlton?