Speaking to the club’s official website, Watford new boy James Garner has said he is determined to help the club win promotion back to the Premier League after joining on loan from Manchester United.

Watford announced the signing of Manchester United youngster James Garner last week, bringing him in to bolster Vladimir Ivic’s midfield ranks.

He made his debut for his new team at the weekend, coming off the bench in Watford’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Hornets have made an unbeaten start to their Championship campaign, standing them in good stead as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League. Now, after making the move to Vicarage Road, Garner has expressed his determination to help Watford return to the Premier League.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Garner said:

“I watched Watford a lot last year in the Premier League and they’re a top club and they’ve got some top players, so it was a pretty easy decision for me to make,” said the midfielder.

“I feel like the Championship is a lot more physical and a lot more aggressive than the Premier League and the Europa League and all the games that I’ve played in, but I feel like that’s just something I’ve got to adapt to.

“With the team that we’ve got and the way that the manager wants us to play, I feel like we can definitely [achieve promotion].”

After making his debut, Garner will be hoping to impress in the midfield and further his development under Ivic while helping Watford in their efforts to win promotion.

