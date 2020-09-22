Manchester United have been offered hope in their pursuit of Bournemouth star David Brooks with Leicester City’s interest said to be fading according to the Manchester Evening News.

Both Manchester United and Leicester have been linked with a move for Brooks this transfer window but with the Foxes having recruited Cengiz Under from Roma they could now pull out of the race for Brooks.

The Red Devils are still looking into a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but with any potential deal still not progressing they could turn their attentions to Championship star Brooks.

Brooks did start for Bournemouth in their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the weekend and manager Jason Tindall is eager to keep him at the club having put a £50million price tag on him which has warned off some potential suitors.

Brooks missed a lot of last season through injury but is still considered to be a real talent and at 23-years-old he has plenty of time to improve and progress.

The midfielder stars for the Wales international team and manager Ryan Giggs has previously sang the praises of Brooks: “I’ve seen there’s speculation about a lot of players.”

“Brooksy’s obviously a talented player and now Bournemouth are in the Championship. I’ve always said it’s better if the lads are playing, and the higher the standard the better as well. But that isn’t always a given.”

“Some players have gone to Premier League teams and not actually played. We’ve got a lot of lads in the Championship. I don’t think it would matter with Brooksy, even if it’s in the Premier League or Championship, he’d still have that bit of class.”

“There’s a lot of speculation with a lot of Premier League clubs, United included. He’s a player who gets you off your seat, he’s someone who likes to take players on and make things happen.”

There is no doubting that Brooks is a talented player but whether United will be willing to match the Cherries’ valuation remains to be seen.

