West Bromwich Albion are setting their sights on Swansea City striker Andre Ayew according to Ghana Soccer Net.

The Baggies have endured a poor start to the season having lost their opening two Premier League games and shipping eight goals in the process.

Manager Slaven Bilic is eager to recruit at least one more striker before the transfer window closes and they have been heavily linked with a move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant although the two clubs have been unable to agree on a fee for him.

West Brom could now be set to turn their attentions to Swansea forward Andre Ayew as a potential alternative to Grant.

Slaven Bilic signed Ayew in 2016 for West Ham and he could be looking for a reunion with the Ghanian striker who hit 18 goals in all competitions for the Swans last season as he helped guide them to the play-off semi-finals before they lost out to Brentford.

Ayew is undoubtedly one of Swansea’s best players and they will be keen to not lose one of their prized assets in this transfer window.

They have already lost Rhian Brewster who has returned to parent club Liverpool following a loan spell and to lose Ayew as well would represent a huge blow to the Welsh club.

Ayew does have previous Premier League experience and at 30-years-old it could be his last chance for a move back to the top-flight and certainly one which could tempt him with a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

West Brom are desperate for another striker and although Grant appears to be their number one target it certainly isn’t worth ruling them out of a move for Ayew.

Would Andre Ayew be a good signing for West Brom?